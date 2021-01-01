From globe electric
Globe Electric Matthews Matte Black Outdoor/Indoor 1-Light Hanging Pendant with Seeded Glass Shade
Matthews is the newest outdoor collection by Globe Electric to feature classic shapes and caged glass shades that create a gorgeous rustic vintage vibe. Hanging from an adjustable chain, a matte black cage contrasts a seeded glass shade adding just the right amount of light anywhere you need in a stunning rustic vintage package. Perfect to hang on your patio or inside above your kitchen table this pendant looks great anywhere you place it and complements both outdoor and indoor settings.