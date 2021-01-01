Now you can easily incorporate this classic moulding into your exterior style with our versatile PVC dentil trim. The high-density PVC material is strong, but also lightweight and easy to install. PVC trim has the detail and beauty of traditional plaster or wood millwork but has the benefits of being non-porous and resistant to the damaging effects of moisture, peeling, cracking, decay and insects. Ekena Millwork Matthews 8-in x 7-ft 4-in Unfinished PVC Crown Moulding in White | DENP08MAT01