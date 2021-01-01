Mattheo 12 - Light Candle Style Wagon Wheel Chandelier

This classy 12 light wagon wheel chandelier comes with high quality and sophisticated detail elements, featuring English style frame and sloped-ceiling-compatible canopy. With its large size at 40 inches diameter and up to 96 inches extended adjustable hanging chain (can be installed with or without), this makes a perfect statement piece for your farmhouse/contemporary style areas like living room, foyer, staircase, hallway, dining room and even bedroom, no matter vintage or modern. Along with the classy and timeless design, the high quality crafting ensures a long product life time with you.Features:DimmableAdjustable Height - 96 inch chainSloped ceiling adaptor built-inBack plate includedCan be installed on dimmer or smart controllerStatement piece for living room, foyer, staircase, hallway, dining room, bedroomFor vintage style, use candle bulbsFor modern style, use stick bulbsReplaceable candle sleeve and bobeche allows easy future style updateSuitable for high ceilingOversizedFixture Design: Candle StyleFixture Shape: Wagon WheelNumber of Lights: 12Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: UpFinish: Graphite/Brass MutedSecondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Shade Included: NoShade Color: Shade Material: Primary Material: MetalGlass Type: Fabric Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Included: YesSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: CandleRecommended Bulb Shape Code: B10Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraDimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: NoVoltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseLife Stage: AdultPower Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: YesSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Our Staff Picks: NoStaff Picks Enumeration: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Handmade: NoHandmade Material: Hanging Method: ChainWITB Bulb Included: NoDS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseDS Secondary Product Style: Modern FarmhouseMetal Type: SteelWood Type: Craftsmanship: Spefications:ETL Listed: NoTAA Compliant: NocETL Listed: NoUL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.MET Listed: NocUL Listed: NoCSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: NoEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental