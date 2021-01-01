Matters 2Pack 8Pin PCIe to Molex 2X Power 4 Inches

Best Quality Guranteed. PCI EXPRESS POWER adapter connects a PCIe video card with an 8 pin connector to a power supply with two spare L4 Molex power connections; Check that your PSU is rated to power the video graphics card PSU UPGRADE SAVER power provides an option for a power supply without a PCIe connection for GPU power; Dual Molex connectors are designed to connect to separate rails on different Molex daisy chains to power a PCIe video graphics card from an older PSU 8 PIN PCIe to DUAL MOLEX female to male provides a convenient solution for video graphics card power with two Molex connectors for GPU cards that require more power STURDY GRAPHICS CARD power has male Molex connectors and a female PCI connector with a latch to prevent accidental disconnections VIDEO GRAPHICS CARD compatible with graphics cards from popular manufacturers such as ASUS, EVGA GeForce, Gigabyte, Sapphire, and XFX