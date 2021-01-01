Matters 2Pack 16 AWG Heavy Duty 3 Prong Computer Monitor Power Cord in 6 Feet NEMA 515P to IEC C13

REPLACEMENT AC POWER for most models of a desktop computer, HDTV, LED-lit monitor, ceiling mounted projector, powered speakers, laser printer and more; PC power connects from your equipment socket to a standard 3 pronged 120V AC outlet receptacle such a computer CONVENIENT 2-PACK power cords provide a spare to keep as a handy replacement in case another power goes bad or you need a different length; Pair with a computer and monitor to have matching lengths for a tidy installation; More convenient and secure than adding an extension to a short AC power cord 16 AWG GAUGE computer power is rated for 13 amps to support common power requirements; Heavier gauge but flexible is safer and more reliable than most 18 AWG power cables that come with your equipment or are sold as replacement cables RUGGED & SAFE NEMA to IEC with a standard NEMA 15-5-P grounded power plug and 3 pin shrouded female IEC-320-C13 connector; SJT 13A/300V rated LIFETIME WARRANTY and product su