Mattei Aluminum Ceramic Armilary Sphere Sculpture

Embark on an exciting adventure with this world globe décor. Displayed on the coffee or console tables of your office or living room, entryways or hallways, this globe is an elegant addition to any home. Display as accent or centerpiece décor on your console, coffee, or office table. Designed with black rubber stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around. This item ships in 1 carton. This world globe measures 12" diameter. Suitable for indoor use only. Made in India. Glam Design.