Matte Black Wood Open Frame - 8" x 10"

Let Matte Black Wood Open Frame lend a simple, modern touch to your art or photo. Featuring a matte black finish and a beveled design, this MDF frame will add elegance and beauty to your home or office. Leave it as-is for a minimalist approach, or customize it with a mat, glass, backing, or hanging hardware! Details: Length: 12 7/8" Width: 10 7/8" Thickness: 1 3/16" Frame Size: 8" x 10" Orientation: Horizontal Or Vertical Note: This frame does not come with glass, backing, or hanging hardware.