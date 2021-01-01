Your dog will be the talk of the town when people notice they're wearing this awesome SeatBelt Dog Collar! Made from high-density polyester and durable steel components, this collar is built to last. It features beautiful vibrant artwork. The buckle is a miniature authentic SeatBelt Buckle, so you press the center button to release the clasp. This product is Made in USA by Buckle-Down Inc. and officially licensed by Disney. Buckle-Down Matte Silver Dog Collar, Small (25-lb or Less) Polyester | DC-WDY257-S