Matte Black Resin Floor Vase, 33 in.

Our Matte Black Resin Floor Vase will help decorate any room in your home. You'll love how its black finish and vertical ribbed design look in your space! Vase measures 32.5H x 13 in. in diameter Crafted of resin Matte black finish Cylinder shape Features a vertical ribbed design For decorative use only Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .