Matte Black Metal Hanging Candle Holder

With this metal hanging candle holder, you can a touch of traditional yet modern elegance to your home. The candle holder is made from solid metal which makes it sturdy yet light enough to hang up wherever you want. The candle holder has a bird cage-inspired design with a metal frame inside of which the metal candle holder hangs. There is a hook on the top of this candle holder that makes it easy to hang it up. This candle holder will elevate the look of your space especially when a candle is placed on it.