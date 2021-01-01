Mented Red Matte Lipstick is a velvet red matte lip shade with the perfect blend of browns and pinks to enhance the look of your multi-hued lips. Red & Butter is a bright red shade with yellow undertones. Looking for a classic red? Red Carpet is Mented's signature red with blue undertones. The ultra glam Red Rover is an irresistible deep red with blackberry undertones. How do I use it: Apply all over the lips for your perfect lip. From Mented. Includes: