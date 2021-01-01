Uolfin Matte Black Candlestick Chandelier, Modern 8-Light Black Island Dining Room Cage Chandelier with Candle Style

Looking for a modern, elegant and advanced design? This Modern Farmhouse Geometric Chandelier Light Fixture by Uolfin will fulfill your imagination of lighting. The perfect Island Candle Style Chandelier Hanging Light Fixture adds a warm glow to a variety of indoor applications, including the dining table, kitchen island, and living room in your house. Featuring 8 candle lights and an open cage design, this Linear Matte Black Chandelier Ceiling Light will offer you long-lasting use with sturdy metal construction. The open caged shade exposes the candelabra style bulbs for a classic look, perfect for providing ample task lighting where needed most. This adjustable linear chandelier is mounted with a matching rectangular ceiling canopy and includes 6 feet of chain for a customizable suspension height.