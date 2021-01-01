Nicole Miller Matsuori White/Gold PU Leather Cocktail Ottoman with Upholstered, White/Gold Leather

This ottoman's round silhouette blends effortlessly into any casual space. It is an accent piece that is sure to enhance the aesthetics of any modern household. Free of unnecessary embellishments, our velvet/leather PU round cocktail ottoman is both a simple and functional piece. It features a glossy stainless steel base and a comfortably upholstered top. Give comfort and warmth to your home's interior with the fun and functional round ottoman, adding class and comfort to any space in your living room, family room or den. Color: White/Gold Leather.