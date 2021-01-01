This isn't your traditional flimsy LVT. Matrix with Advance Flex Technology is designed to be more rigid than traditional LVT. Why does that matter? Well, Matrix is perfect for imperfect subfloors. This saves you time, money and a lot of extra prep work. Also, Matrix will not telegraph. Meaning that once installed, you won't see any lumps or bumps on your new floor. Finally, Matrix is simply easier to install. It's stronger, sturdier and easier to handle so you can get your DIY on for a quick and stress-free installation. Shaw Matrix with Advance Flex Technology Sea Salt Hickory 6-in Wide x 3-1/5-mm Thick Waterproof Interlocking Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring (23.63-sq ft)