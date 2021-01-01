From black+decker
BLACK+DECKER Matrix Router Attachment For Cordless Drill with Tool Tote Bag for Matrix System, Wide-Mouth (BDCMTR & BDCMTSB)
Advertisement
For use with BLACK+DECKER BDEDMT and BDCDMT112 Powerful Performance for most trimming, small edge forming, "decorative woodworking "and hinge routing applications Quick Adjust button that allows for quick depth adjustment up to 1" Store MATRIX system with ease Tool storage bag has an adjustable shoulder strap The power tool bag has a durable plastic base