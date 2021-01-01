From black+decker

BLACK+DECKER Matrix Oscillating Tool Attachment with Reciprocating Saw Accessory For Cordless Drill (BDCMTO & BDCMTRS)

$80.91 on sale
($92.98 save 13%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Tool-free blade release of the oscillating tool makes accessory changes quick and easy - the quick release lever eliminates the need for a hex key Accepts variety of B&D accessories (sold separatly) - Cuts drywall, metal, wood, plastic, composite and many other materials Variable Speed allows for precision performance that's right for each job The cordless reciprocating saw features quick-clamp tool free blade mechanism for fast and easy blade changes Compact design for one-handed operation + access in tight spaces Multiple grip positions for a more comfortable grip + maximum control

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com