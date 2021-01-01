LR Home Matrix Light Beige/Soft Blue Rectangle 5 ft. 2 in. x 7 ft. 2 in. Indoor Area Rug, Light Beige / Soft Blue

The light background and other neutral tones in this rug can be easily combined with a variety of different themes. The abstract style of this rug provides a great amount of style to your space without committing to a overwhelming pattern. Whether you place this piece in the foyer, bedroom, dining area, playroom, or even an office space, this rug is sure to draw attention no matter where it will be displayed. The low pile height is also a great advantage for a family member with a trip hazard. Color: Light Beige / Soft Blue.