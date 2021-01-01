From deepcool
DEEPCOOL MATREXX 50 ADD-RGB 4F Mid-Tower Case 4x120mm ADD-RGB Fans, Full-size Tempered Glass Side And Front Panel, Motherboard SYNC Control
Tempered glass side-panel and the front panel. 210mm wide tower compartment with 24mm clearance for cable management. Support 370mm (MAX) long Graphics Card installation. Magnetic dust-proof net on top, dust-filter in front, and bottom. Two large areas of air-intake on both sides of the front panel to ensure extreme cooling. Pre-installed 4pcs of 120mm ADD-RGB fans and easily controlled by manual button (reset button)or motherboard sync