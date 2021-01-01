From math geek pi day - hey teacher!
Math Geek Pi Day - Hey Teacher! Hypnotic Math Science Geek 3.14 Pi Day Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Celebrate Pi Day in style on March 14th. Fun nerdy geeky math pi day gift for math majors, math teachers, science nerds, math geeks, math club mathletes and pie lovers. Perfect for those who study algebra geometry calculus trigonometry & more! Every math geek & nerd will love this novelty mathematical equations pi day design featuring a hypnosis wheel and pi symbol. Funny mathematician nerd/geek Pi Day gear for kids, youth, boys, girls, men, and women. STEM Math teacher gift. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only