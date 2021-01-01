From diamond sofa
Diamond Sofa Mateo Grey Fabric Small Tufted Bench
Deep Tufted Bench Seat in Grey Linen FinishBlack Powder Coated Metal BaseGreat Accent Seating for the HomeFunctional & Stylish Addition to Any Room's decorCountry of Origin : ChinaCalTB117Flammability : YesTSCA : This product is TSCA Title VI compliant.The Mateo Bench Collection by Diamond Sofa offers "industrial contemporary" styling with its deep tufted Grey Linen Seat on a Black Powder Coated Metal Base. With its open base design, it offers a stylishly light addition to your decor. Great for use as accent seating, foot bench, cocktail ottomans.