Mategot Trolley by Gubi (6002-01K | 60002-00-99)

The Mategot Trolley is be a fun and useful addition to any home. Similarly to its Mategot Collection siblings, the trolley uses metal tubing and perforated metal sheets to construct the storage friendly piece you see before you. Composed of a perforated metal tray on the top and the bottom, a grooved storage area at the bottom, and a geometrically arranged frame, the trolley is a piece that will work well with any arrangement as its versatility ranges from being space saver to a mobile server. Founded in 1967, Gubi is a Scandinavian furniture, lighting and home accessories company based in Copenhagen, Denmark. They have focused on emerging designs and acquiring iconic, modernist designs from the 1930s to the 1970s, and their selection is internationally recognized. From the chic, functional Grasshopper Floor Lamp, designed by Greta Grossman, to the luxurious, elegant TS Side Table, Marble - Black Frame, their products are timeless and versatile.