From chan family christmas baking crew

Chan Family Christmas Baking Crew Matching Elf Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Chan Family Christmas Baking Crew Matching Elf ugly Christmas design is perfect if you have a family gathering for Christmas. Do you get together for Christmas holiday and bake together? Perfect if you have Chan as last name. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com