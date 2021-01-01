From matching christmas elf t-shirt co.
Matching Christmas Elf T-Shirt Co. I'm The Whatever Elf Tshirt Family Matching Christmas Pajama Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This Christmas pajama family matching Xmas elf costume shirt with Elf Hat, Shoes is a great elf family matching Christmas 2020 gift idea. Wear as pajama PJ top, Christmas dinner party costume to take photos with family, and watch Christmas movies together. Have this funny I'm the Whatever Elf saying family matching Christmas T-Shirt. Nice Christmas gift from Mom Dad Grandma Grandpa Uncle Aunt Cousin Brother Sister Siblings Colleagues etc. Cute gift idea for the Christmas eve visit by Santa and the Elves! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only