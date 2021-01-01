Masters Chair - Set of 2 by Kartell - Color: Orange (G738336)

Standing on four slim legs, the Masters Chair is roomy and comfortable. The back of the chair is characterized by fullness and empty spaces created by curvaceous crisscrossing lines of three different backs which descend and merge into the edge of the seat. Kartell has been a leader in modern Italian design for decades, and their collection is recognizable for its colors, shapes and playfulness. And, of course, for its predominant material: plastic. Kartell has developed many advancements in plastics, including improved transparency, softness, flexibility and durability. From the Bourgie lamps to the Masters collection, Kartell succeeds with a little irony and a lot of innovation. Color: Orange.