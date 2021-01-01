Thermador Masterpiece 30" Electric Drop-In Cooktop CIT304TB

30" Induction Cooktop with PowerBoost®, Touch Control, Child Safety Lock, Shut-off Timer, 17 power levels and ADA Compliant: Black. PowerBoost gets your cookware to a higher temperature faster, so you can quickly boil water for pasta or heat oil before sautéing. Illuminated touch controls with 17 power settings is highly precise and allows for easy cleaning. Additional safety feature to prevent unauthorized use by young children. Each element has its own shut-off timer, making it easier to coordinate the cooking of multiple dishes. 17 power levels. ADA Compliant. Controls: Touch Controls. Dimension of Front Left Heating Element: 6". Dimension of Back Left Heating Element: 9". Dimension of Back Right Heating Element: 11". Dimension of Front Right Heating Element: 6". ADA Compliant: Yes. Volts: 208/240 V. Amps: 30 A. Frequency: 50/60 Hz. Watts: 7200 W. Parts and Labor: 2 Year Limited. Width: 31". Height: 4 1/4". Depth: 21 1/4".