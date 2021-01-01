From the holiday aisle
Masterpiece Devotional Safe Haven Woodcarved Figurine
Features:Wood carvingHand carved and hand-painted gorgeous art on wood sculptureHand carved from well-seasoned wood and acrylic paintOld world art techniqueNumbered limited editionCertificate of authenticityGift boxProduct Type: Figurines & CollectiblesTree Type: Color: Brown/YellowPrimary Material: WoodPrimary Material Details: Additional Materials: Primary Material (Old): WoodIndoor / Outdoor Use: Indoor Use OnlyOutdoor Use: NoPowered: NoPower Source: Timers/Sensors: Battery Type: Battery Included: Number in Set: 1Product Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothCountry of Origin: Russian FederationSeason: WinterHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasChristmas: Santa ClausThanksgiving: Easter: Valentine's Day: Halloween: Independence Day: Hanukkah: St. Patrick's Day: Spefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 6.25Overall Width - Side to Side: 3.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 3.25Overall Product Weight: 0.7Assembly:Warranty: