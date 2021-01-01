From modern masters
Modern Masters MasterClear 1 qt. Semi-Gloss Clear Water-Based Interior/Exterior Protective Topcoat
Modern Masters MasterClear 1-qt. Semi-Gloss Interior/Exterior Topcoat is a one part, non-yellowing polyurethane acrylic coating. Specially formulated with UV absorbers and inhibitors to create the best protection for Modern Masters metallic paint collection without affecting the metallic shimmer. Provides high abrasion resistance and extends the life of metallic paints on any surface including high-traffic interior surfaces. Life expectancy of topcoat exceeds 3,000 scrub cycles.