Master GeminII M5 LED - 2U Low Profile CPU with 5 Direct Contact Heatpipes & XtraFlo 120 Slim Fire Red LED PWM Cooling Fan for Intel AMD.
Best Quality Guranteed. Master GeminII M5 LED - 2U Low Profile CPU with XtraFlo 120 Slim 'Fire Red' LED PWM Cooling Fan and 5 Direct Contact Heat Pipes,5 Direct Contact Heat Pipes 62.7mm/2.5in Low Profile Design for 2U / HTPC XtraFlo 120 Slim 'Fire Red' LED PWM Fan 500 - 1600 RPM, 50.43 CFM MasterGel Pro Thermal Grease Specifications: Intel Socket: LGA 1156 / 1155 / 1151 / 1150 / 1366 / 775 Core i7/i5/i3 Core 2 Extreme Core 2 Quad Core 2 Duo Pentium/Pentium G Celeron/Celeron D AMD Socket: FM2+ / FM2 / FM1 / AM4/AM3+ / AM3 / AM2+ / AM2 FX X8/X6/X4 APU A10/A8/A6/A4 Phenom II X6/X4/X3/X2 Phenom X4/X3/X2 Athlon II X4/X3/X2 Athlon X4/X2 Athlon Business Class Sempron Overall Dimensions: 131 x 123 x 62.7 mm (5.2 x 4.8 x 2.5 inch) Overall Weight: 393g / 0.86 lb Heat Sink: Heat Sink Dimensions: 130.1 x 120 x 45.5 mm (5.1 x 4.7 x 1.8 inch) Heat Sink Material: Copper Heat Pipes / Aluminum Fins Heat Pipes Dimensions: 6mm (0.24 inch) Fan: Fan Dimensions: 120 x 120