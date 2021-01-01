LumiSource Master Faux Leather Computer and Desk Chair, Black (OFC-AC-MSTR BK)

Imbue your office with modern style and sophistication when you add this LumiSource Master office chair to your desk. The clean lines and simple design offer a contemporary look, while the luxurious leatherette upholstery gives this chair a rich finishing touch. A curved back provides added comfort for long days spent on conference calls or in meetings. Enjoy support for your upper body, including your shoulders, with the fixed loop arms. Use the pneumatic seat height-adjustment lever to raise or lower the seat and find an ideal recline position with the tilt-tension control knob. Featuring a polished chrome five-star base and rolling casters, this LumiSource Master office chair provides effortless mobility..Overall dimensions: 37-41.3"H x 23"W x 21.7"D.Mid-back design minimizes stress and strain.Computer and desk chair is a smart addition to any office space.Black leatherette upholstery is easy to maintain.Show off your signature sense of style with this LumiSource Master black leatherette fixed-arm office chair.. Stylish and Comfortable Designed with angular lines and a contemporary style, the LumiSource Master black leatherette mid-back task chair combines ergonomic comfort with a professional and on-trend look. The channeled backrest features built-in lumbar support, and the fixed arms support the forearms to relieve muscle fatigue in the neck and shoulders. The base and arms have a chrome-polished finish that contrasts nicely with the rich black leatherette. Adjustable and Mobile The LumiSource fixed-arm ergonomic task chair has a convenient and easy-to-use gas-lift mechanism to adjust the seat's height to promote proper posture and circulation. Enjoy more relaxed seating using the tilt and tilt tension features, and easily access the workspace using the chair's 360-degree swivel. The five-spoke base gives the chair stability, even when moving around using the dual-wheel casters.