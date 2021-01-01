Advertisement
This Waterbury double bowl kitchen sink has a durable, easy-to-clean surface that's designed to retain its luster and resiliency for years. The four-hole sink possesses the strength and beauty of porcelain in a material that's lightweight and easy to install. Disposal vibrations and the sound of running water are minimized by the insulated construction, which is resistant to scratching, chipping, staining, rust and oxidation for lasting durability. Dekor Master Drop-In 25-in x 22-in White Double Offset Bowl 4-Hole Kitchen Sink | 33400