Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus True Wireless Earphones - Temi Coker Print Pattern 2

TRUE WIRELESS BLUETOOTH EARBUDS: Quick pairing technology and a 100ft/30m connectivity range allows for listening ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLING: Allows you to listen without any outside interruptions making them perfect for studying or working from home. QUICK PAIRING AND MICROPHONE: Bluetooth 5.0 with quick pairing technology delivers expansive sound while 2 beamforming mic arrays provide clear calls without any interference.phones. LONG BATTERY LIFE: With 10 hours of battery life and an additional 3 charges in the case, you’ll be able to listen for up to 40 hours total. WATER RESISTANT RATING: IPX5 water resistant technology allows these earbuds to withstand rain and any home workout.