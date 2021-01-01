From lumisource
Master Red Adjustable Barstool
Advertisement
Part of Master Collection from LumisourceContemporary stylingPadded seat and backrest upholstered in pu LeatherAdjustable height360 degree swivel mechanismSturdy chrome footrestMaximum weight capacity: 250lbs.Quick Ship.A classic look redefined. The Master Bar Stool is the perfect marriage of modern style and comfort. With its slightly angled leatherette seat and chrome base, this bar stool is as appealing to the eye as it is to the body. Great addition to your rec room or office conference areas.