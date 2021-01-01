Bertazzoni MAST304QBXT Master 30 Inch Wide 4 Burner Gas Cooktop with Brass Burners Stainless Steel Cooking Appliances Cooktops Gas Cooktops

Bertazzoni MAST304QBXT Master 30 Inch Wide 4 Burner Gas Cooktop with Brass Burners Signature low edge drop-in cooktops put Italian design and precision at the heart of your kitchen. As beautiful as they are practical, they sit almost flush with countertops and cabinets. 30-inch Drop-in Gas Cooktop with 4 brass burners and cast iron contour grates, spaciously laid out to accommodate pots of different sizes. Boil pasta, sear meat or stir fry with a wok on the power burner with dual ring flame; or delicately melt chocolate or warm cream on the simmer burner. Designed and manufactured with pride in Italy, and covered by an industry-leading 2-year parts and labor warranty.Features:Four brass burners and cast iron contour gratesStainless steel low edge worktop designSolid metal knobsOne power burner with dual ring flame100% fail-safe thermocouple technology that immediately shuts off the flow of glass in case of a flame outageWok and Simmer Ring accessories includedSeamless one-piece stainless worktop with no gaps, joints or fastenersSpecifications:Front Left Burner BTU: 17000Front Right Burner BTU: 3750Back Left Burner BTU: 6000Back Right Burner BTU: 10400Number of Burners: 4Fuel Type: GasCutout Depth: 20-1/2"Cutout Height: 3-1/8"Cutout Width: 28-7/8"Depth: 21-1/4"Height: 2-5/8"Width: 29-1/2"Amperage: 1AVoltage: 120V Gas Cooktops Stainless Steel