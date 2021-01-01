From urban woodcraft
Urban Woodcraft Massy 35"w X 83"h 6 Panel Clear Glass Black Metal French Casement Barn Door
Influenced by contemporary French minimalism, this sliding door offers a humbly fashionable way to create the illusion of more space. With expert craftsmanship and precision-cut engineering, the solid steel frame offers an industrial feel, while the glass window creates a spacious glimpse into the adjacent room. The track is professionally built using the finest steel hardware, along with silent slide technology to provide a smooth and soundless operation. Overall, this French Casement Sliding Door suits any modern office, kitchen or bedroom. Color: Black.