14.5" Massaging Zero Gravity Adjustable Bed with Wireless Remote

Features:Add a simple and cost-effective bed upgrade that will transform the way you sleep with complete customizability that caters to your lounging needs. An adjustable bed powered by a wireless remote, this frame can be manipulated to a variety of positions and modes based on your desires with the simple push of a button, including independent upper and lower inclination, vibrating massage modes, and preset positions, ensuring that you will find the perfect lounging position whether you are reading, watching tv, sleeping and more. With preset positions including tv/pc, anti-snore, zero-g, and more, you can quickly access your favorite inclines based on what you are doing. Manufactured with the latest technology, pair your wireless remote instantly with the underside control system without complicated instructions. Enjoy more space by putting two twin xl bed frames together for an easy king size bed with a bonus soft led light for your convenience. A single remote can control the two beds simultaneously. this product comes complete with a 5 years warranty for the bed base, 2-year warranty for the motor, and 1-year warranty for the control box and remote.Vibration Massage & Wireless Remote1A/2A USB Port & Night LightProgrammable positions & InclinationPower: Full ElectricMattress Size: Twin XLPrimary Material: EPEPrimary Material Details: Number of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: 1 Ergonomic Bed, remote controlFrame Material: MetalFrame Material Details: Mattress Included: NoComfort Level: Mattress Top Type: Mattress Type: Mattress Thickness: Adjustability: AllWeight Capacity: 1500Built-In Outlets: YesNumber of Outlets: Built-In Outlet Type: USB PortPlug-In: Plug Type: Remote Included: YesWireless Remote: YesRemote Backlight: YesRemote Powered by Battery: App/Bluetooth Compatibility: NoMassaging: YesWall-Hugger Technology: YesPreset Bed Positions: YesAnti-Snore: YesZero Gravity: YesNap timer: YesFlat Button: YesCustomizable Presets: YesUnder-Bed Lighting: YesMicroHook Technology: YesLumbar Support: YesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseBuilt-In Headboard Bracket: YesBuilt-In Headboard Bracket (Non-Supplier Facing/): YesHeadboard Attachment Type: Compatible Headboard Bracket Part #: DS Primary Product Style: Style AgnosticDS Secondary Product Style: UtilitySpefications:Organic: Farm Verified Organic: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: NoMattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: ADA Compliant: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: YesBetter Cotton Initiative Member: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Certified: Asthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: YesCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: NoBluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: NoEnvironmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: NoSMaRT Certified: NoCPG Compliant: NoEPP Compliant: NoBlauer Engel: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: YesLCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: N