Costway Massage Gaming Chair Reclining Racing Chair High Back w/Lumbar Support Footrest
Massage lumbar cushion can effectively support the waist and alleviate waist fatigue High back provides multi-point body contact to share the pressure Thick seat cushion to provide a long-time sitting with great comfort and support The retractable footrest provides support for your feet and can greatly relax your legs Equipped with five easy-to-rotate wheels for smooth and free movement