From fly monky
Massage Gaming Chair OF-D04GY-M
This chair is a stylish addition to your gaming station, a master touch to your office. Featured after racing car, embraced wing back / Adjustable padded armrest / ergonomic cushioned seat consist its contoured, segmented comfort padding. Comfy headrest, Removable Massage Lumbar Cushion & retrace-able add special care when choosing multiple reclining positions. Either stay professional or fashionable is surely up to you!Dual Stitching / Stylish hemming rim / 2 Color Segmented Gen-2 Wear-resist PU leather adding gloss & elasticity / 4-inch Multi-layer Memory foam maintain shaping & support through buckect seat ergonomics / Cool Combination of Wax Leather & Matt Leather / Simplistic Headrest & Removable Lumbar Pillow for upgraded comfort all dimensional / 360 Swivel / Height Adjustable / 90-150°SILENT Reclining / Gen-2 Enhanced Arm.Large Degree Reclining Back and Adjustable Height make every second you are in the chair fully streched & long lasting relaxing.Besides Posture, inside Heavy Carbon Steel S-shape Frame Construction provides ultimate stability, Contoured Padding Back fit perfectly / Large Breathable Cushion spreads body weight comfortably. Color: Yellow/Black