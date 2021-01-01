From american acrylic
72" x 41" Massage Drop-In Soaking Tub
Features:Oval drop-in tubWater capacity: 82 GallonsAcrylic constructionInstallation Type: Drop inBath Therapy Type: SoakingTub Design: Roll TopTub Shape: OvalFinish: Primary Material: AcrylicResistance Type: Slip ResistantAntimicrobial: YesSound Dampening: NoCraftsmanship Type: No CraftsmanshipPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationFaucet Holes: YesSelf-Leveling Base: YesBody Jets Included: NoMotor Horsepower: Number of Body Jets: Motor Placement: Overflow Hole: YesDrain Placement: CenterDrain Assembly Included: NoDrain Finish: Pop-Up Drain: Faucet Included: NoFaucet Type: Handles Included: NoNumber of Handles: Handle Material: Pump Included: NoPump Placement: Valve Included: NoCompatible Valve Part Number: Tub Waste Included: NoHeater Included: YesFeet Included: NoBlower Included: NoBlower Placement: Blower Motor Voltage: Blower Motor Amperage: Massage System: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesGloss Finish: YesPieces Included: Step Included: NoHose Included: NoVoltage: 110Amperage: 15Hand Shower Included: NoSlip Resistant: YesSound Dampening Details: Pump Placement (String): Blower Placement (String): Opposite of drainJet Type: Spefications:ASME A112.19.1/CSA B45.2 - 2018 Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Length - End to End: 72Overall Width - Front to Back: 41Overall Height- Top to Bottom: 21Soaking Depth - Top to Bottom: Drain Diameter: 2Step Height - Top to Bottom: Overall Product Weight: 115Capacity: 82Assembly:Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 5 YearsFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Finish: Biscuit, Motor Location: Right