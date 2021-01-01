Purple Masquerade Mask Invitations

Our exclusive Mardi Gras Magic Invitations feature a silver and purple feathered Mardi Gras mask on a black background with swirl accents. Best of all, these invitations can be personalized with your own custom text. Each 6 1/2" long x 3 1/4" wide Mardi Gras Magic Invitation is printed on heavy paper and includes white envelope for mailing. Your party guests won't be able to resist coming to your party when they open these one of a kind invitations.