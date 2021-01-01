Masks Of Mardi Gras Party Kit

Each Masks of Mardi Gras Party Supplies Kit contains: 8 Masks of Mardi Gras Paper Plates (9"), 8 Masks of Mardi Gras Dessert Plates (7"), 16 Masks of Mardi Gras Napkins (6.5"), 16 Masks of Mardi Gras Cocktail Napkins (5"), 1 Metallic Gold Tablecloth (54" x 102"), and 8 Amethyst Purple forks, spoons, and knives. Let the good times roll with help from our Masks of Mardi Gras Party Supplies Kit. These Mardi Gras party supplies feature Mardi Gras masks and beads in classic Mardi Gras colors of purple, green, and gold. From gumbo to king cake, the kit conveniently contains everything you need to serve your Mardi Gras food. Complete the look at your gathering with coordinating purple and gold party supplies.