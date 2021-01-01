HuggleHounds Mascot Knottie Plush Dog Toy - U.S. Military Academy Mule, Large

Original Knotties: Our knotted, stuffed toy is designed for seriously engaging playtime for your pup! The knotted limbs are perfect for your pup to chew to their heart’s content and make play easy for dogs of all sizes.Rough and Tough: All Knotties are made with our exclusive Tuffut Technology, a durable three-layer lining on the inside that stays soft and cuddly on the outside. They’re designed to stand up to rough play without ripping apart. Squeaky Fun: Knotties feature several strategically placed squeakers to keep your pet entertained for hours on end. U.S. Army Mule: Let your pup show their game day spirit with this 15" tall x 9" wide x 3" deep dog toy. On, Brave Old Army Team!Optimal Care: We know after a day of rough play, dog toys will be covered in slobber and other undesirable things. Our 100% embroidered Knotties can safely be machine washed at a low temperature and tumble-dried.