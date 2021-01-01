Masal Oriental Hand-Knotted Wool Rust Area Rug

Add some warmth to your floors with this stunning, hand-spun wool area rug. Place it in your living room to bring some light under heavy furniture. Taking three or four months to complete, this rug was handcrafted by skilled makers using a traditional hand-knotting technique, a trade that’s been passed down and preserved for generations. Handmade from 100% wool with a 0.5-inch pile, this rug is great in spaces with heavy foot traffic thanks to its short stature. The hand-knotted rug adds style and warmth to space. This design is centered around a Persian–inspired ornamental medallion and has a certain global appeal. This rug will last you for many years to come, under everyday usage and foot traffic. Wool is a stain resistance material by its nature and is very easy to clean. Rug Size: Rectangle 10' x 14'