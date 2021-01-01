From rosalind wheeler
Maryport Fabric Slat Back Side Chair in Gray
Give your dining space a charming, farmhouse-inspired update. This wooden, counter-height stool with a soft, upholstered seat creates a truly inviting design. Thick, plush padding makes it ultra-cozy and comfortable. A slat-style seat back adds an air of classic style as the curved design offers sturdy support. Crafted of top-quality materials, this rustic stool creates a supremely comfortable space to enjoy casual dining.