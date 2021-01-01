Maryland Chesapeake Blue Crab Cookbook: Maryland Crab Cake, Maryland Crab Soup, Crab Pretzel and Other Crab Recipes Laura Sommers Author

Maryland Chesapeake Blue Crab recipes from a true Marylander!The blue crab is indigenous to the Maryland Chesapeake Bay, which is a large bay that bifurcates the state of Maryland. Ocean City is the popular summer destination where just about all Maryland have been to in one point in their life, if not many. The blue crab is so popular in this coastal state, the state motto is Maryland is for Crabs!The Maryland Blue Crab have a unique taste that is sweeter than most other crabs. Therefore, for a recipe to be truly Maryland style crab, it has to use blue crab from the Chesapeake Bay. Maryland is known for crab cakes, Maryland crab bisque and Maryland crab pretzel. Marylanders love their blue crabs and so do many people visiting Maryland. This recipe book is full of a vast array of recipes using the infamous Maryland Blue Crab.