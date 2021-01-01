silicon power/marvell controller 240gb s57 (slc cache performance boost) sata iii internal solid state drive- free-download ssd health monitor tool.

Marvell controller and TLC NAND flash are applied to deliver high transfer speeds up to R/W 510/400 MB/s. SLC Cache Technology for performance boost and longer lifespan. Include the free-download SSD Health Monitor Tool - SP Toolbox Software. Support multiple techniques including S.M.A.R.T. monitoring system and ECC technology to ensure higher data transmission safety. 3-year warranty. (Please register your product via SP official website to get the complete manufacturer warranty services, product support and more.)