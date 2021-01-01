Idea Nuova Marvel Avengers Infinity War 3 Piece Children's Activity Square Table and Chair Set, Ages 3+

FUN DESIGN: Avenger’s design to put a smile on your child or someone dear to yours face! Decorate your space with this activity 3-piece square table and chair set. Colorful, sturdy and the perfect set for playtime, or any activity your child desires. The perfect gift for all the Avenger fans out there designed with the iconic characters. MULTIPURPOSE USE: Ideal for your child’s bedroom, playroom, or the living room. Great for eating, reading books, coloring, arts and crafts, playing board games, and more. This set will be your child’s go to in the house. An added home décor set to brighten up a child’s room. DURABLE CONSTRUCTION: This 3-piece table and chair set is made with steel frame and vinyl padded top that is easy to clean and care for. Tubular Steel Frame with wooden padded with vinyl table top and seats. Features a locking mechanism on legs and table to provide added support and safety. The weight capacity is 81 lbs. Recommend spot clean only. FOLDABLE: Both the table and chairs fold for easy storage when not in use - no assembly required. This 3-piece table and chair set is lightweight and easy to transport around. DIMENSIONS: Table measures 24"L x 24"W x 18.5"H; chair measures 20" H x 10" W x 12.13" L This table and chair set won’t take up so much room making it an ideal practical purchase., Manufacturer: Idea Nuova