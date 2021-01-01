Marva 5 - Piece Solid Wood Dining Set

This wonderful dinette set is all about sheer elegance. Designed in elegant black color, this is one kitchen dinette table that will just set your dining area apart. The center rectangular table is best for 4-6 people to sit and enjoy their meal. The dining table is created from prime quality rubberwood known as Asian hardwood. No heat treated pressured wood like MDF, particle board or veneer top fabricated. This wonderful kitchen table makes a really good addition for all kitchen space and corresponds to all sorts of dining-room concepts. This simple but charming parson chair will add ambiance and style to your dining-room. A contemporary twist on a classic design, this eye-catching design will liven up any look. The traditional parson gives this chair a touch of familiar charm, while the fabric-shitake color and clean-lined design elevate this chair with a modern flair. Made of high-quality hardwood, the frame of the dinette chairs are engineered to offer a great amount of comfort to your spine and thus reduce the chances of back pain. Straight legs give this design a hint of well-worn style, while its arched silhouette and nail head trim round out the look with classic character. Just by switching out your old dining set with this one, you can effortlessly refresh your space. This budget friendly, durable and comfortable dining set can be good choice for a great dining experience with family and friends. Table Color: Mahogany, Chair Color: Firebrick Red