Marunouchi 2-Light Vanity Light

Marunouchi is a timeless open cylinder of handcrafted glass that demonstrates contemporary sensibilities. Orren Ellis's opal glass is a soft white cased glass that can suit any classic or modern decor. Opal has a very tranquil glow that is pleasing in appearance. The smooth satin finish on the clear outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. The vanity fixture is equipped with decorative lampholders, removable finials, linear rectangular housing and a removable low profile oval canopy cover. Finish: Chrome