Martucci Double Swivel 1-Light Plug-In Swing Arm Lamp

Features:Adjustable swivelOn/off switchComes with two 180 degree zinc casted swivelsCapable of mounting as a pendantProduct Type: Swing ArmDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: ClearShade Shape: Fabric Type: Fixture Material: MetalMaterial Details: Stainless SteelWood Type: Number of Lights: 1Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Voltage: 120Finish: Power Source: Hardwired / Plug-inSwitch Included: YesSwitch Type: 3-WaySwitch Location: SocketCountry of Origin: ChinaLight Direction: DownStyle: Farmhouse / CountryBack Plate Included: YesCord Included: YesCord Color: ClearCord Cover Included: YesCrystal Component: NoCrystal Color: Crystal Type: Real Crystal: Suitable for Bathroom Vanity Area: YesSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Mid-Century ModernSpefications:ADA Compliant: CE Certified: UL Listed: Dark Sky Compliant: ETL Listed: YescUL Listed: TAA Compliant: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: Fire Rated: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 21Overall Width - Side to Side: 5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 21Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: 4Shade Width - Side to Side: 5Shade Depth - Front to Back: 5Overall Product Weight: 4.8Cord: YesCord Length: 120Cord Cover: YesCord Cover Length: 30Back Plate Height - Top to Bottom: 0.75Back Plate Width - Side to Side: 5Back Plate Depth - Front to Back: 0.75Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Finish: Polished Nickel