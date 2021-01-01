From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting Martinsville 4-Light Corinthian Bronze Outdoor Wall Lantern
The Sea Gull Collection Martinsville 4-light outdoor wall fixture in Corinthian bronze is an ENERGY STAR qualified lighting fixture that uses fluorescent bulbs to save you both time and money. Taking a design cue from the Victorian Era, our Martinsville outdoor lighting have a durable, die-cast aluminum, hexagonal frame with clear seeded glass panels that beautifully reflect the light. These durable and timeless fixtures are available in either a Corinthian Bronze or Black finish.